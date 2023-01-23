Warri-Itakpe train derails, services suspended

A train plying the Warri-Itakpe route derailed on Sunday, forcing the suspension of services along that route. “The Warri Itakpe Train Service WITS 01 derailed at km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track at about 12:30hrs of Sunday 22nd January 2023,” the Coordinator Warri Itakpe Train Service Engr. Sanni Abdulganiyu said in a statement.

“Thankfully, there was no fatality and no casualty. We were immediately alerted and security personnel comprising the; Army, Police, NSCDC, and the community vigilante were immediately drafted to the accident point with the assistance of the Local government Chairman.”

According to him, all 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated to a safe place. He noted that arrangements were made and the passengers were later successfully conveyed to their destinations.

“The cause of the derailment is not yet determined. Due to this incident, the service along the corridor has been suspended. Further details would be communicated to members of the public. Repair and operation will resume as soon as possible,” he added.