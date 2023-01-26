Wout Weghorst: Manchester United forward’s first goal ‘important’, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag was delighted Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst was able to show his worth by scoring his first goal for the club in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win at Nottingham Forest. Ten Hag has already been pleased with his fellow Dutchman’s contribution since he arrived on loan from Burnley earlier this month.

However, for all the unseen work Weghorst has done creating opportunities for others, he knows the 30-year-old will take more satisfaction from scoring himself in the 3-0 victory on Wednesday. Weghorst showed a real striker’s instinct to pounce on the loose ball after Wayne Hennessey had saved Antony’s shot just before half-time.

“It’s important for him and for his confidence that he scored that goal,” said Ten Hag. “He did a great job at Crystal Palace and Arsenal with his pressing, targets and movements. “He was part of Bruno’s [Fernandes’] goal at Palace because he makes the right movement to the front post. He was part of [Marcus) Rashford’s] goal at Arsenal because he dragged the centre-half away.

“But strikers are there to score goals and when they don’t score they’re not happy.”