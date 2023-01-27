Alleged N4.6bn Fraud: Court adjourns Fani-Kayode’s trial

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the trial of a former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode and three others to April 25th. The prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) said that the lead counsel to the former minister Norrison Quakers (SAN) had written to the court seeking an adjournment of the case to enable him to attend to some urgent personal issues.

In response to our enquiries, Mr Oyedepo noted that the senior lawyer is not given to frivolous adjournments and so the EFCC was not opposed to the request for the adjournment. With the agreement of the parties in the case, the court subsequently adjourned to April 25th & 26th for the continuation of the trial. Mr Fani-Kayode himself was present in court today even though the proceedings did not go on.

It was also learnt that the parties are before the court of appeal in respect of an appeal filed by the defendants on territorial jurisdiction. Fani-Kayode is charged alongside a former Minister of State for Finance Nenandi Usman; a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Yusuf Danjuma, and a company Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd.

The EFCC had earlier preferred a 17-count charge of N4.6 billion in money laundering against the defendants before the former trial judge Justice Mohammed Aikawa. The defendants had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.