ICPC re-arrests former JAMB Registrar Ojerinde

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has re-arrested a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde. He was arrested on Thursday in Abuja, the anti-corruption agency spokesperson Azuka Ogugua said.

“Prof. Ojerinde’s re-arrest followed a warrant issued by the Federal High Court, Abuja,” she said in a Thursday statement. “He is expected to face a team of investigators over new evidence uncovered in relation to his ongoing trial for diversion of funds while he was a public officer.” According to her, ICPC operatives uncovered two accounts opened in the names of Trillium Learning Centre Ltd and Sapati International Schools Ltd into which funds were diverted using fictitious names of students.

“The Commission had on the 12th December 2022, invited the former JAMB Registrar for questioning over the new evidence but he wrote through his solicitor requesting 14 days’ grace to enable him honour the invitation. Ojerinde, however, refused to honour the invitation as undertaken by his counsel after the expiration of the 14 days grace on 27th December 2022,” the statement explained.

“In the course of its ongoing investigation, the Commission unearthed new evidence that suggests that Ojerinde is the sole signatory to various bank accounts operated in the name of Trillium Learning Centre Ltd and Sapati International School Ltd. Ojerinde reportedly operated those accounts using false identities and forged documents in the names of Joshua Olakulehin Olaniran and Akanbi Lamidi respectively.