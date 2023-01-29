Fear of Jandor: Governor Sanwo-Olu chickens out of Governorship debate

it’s face-saving from impending embarrassment – Lagos PDP

The intention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu not to attend the Governorship debate organized by the Platform is nothing but an excuse to save his face from impending embarrassment at the debate.

It is disheartening to note that the incident referred to by the governor was orchestrated and perpetrated by his party members with these thugs shooting in two areas of the LGA before the campaign team of Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) arrived the local government.

A responsible government that truly cares about the people should have received a briefing on the incident to know that his party thugs were the ones who attacked the campaign convoy of our governorship candidate.

It is an act of cowardice to use the Friday attack as an excuse to avoid a debate with JANDOR.