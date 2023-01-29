House Spokesperson condemns attack on his Bende Constituency’s office

The Lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency and who doubles as the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives Hon. Benjamin Kalu has condemned the attack by unknown gunmen on his Bende Federal Constituency office in Abia State.

Kalu who revealed this to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, stated that the cowardice act will only spur him to do more for his constituency. The spokesperson said the attack occurred at about 10pm on Friday, destroying everything in sight including the APC flags and billboard leaving the place in ruins.

He added that a number of bullets were found, destroying the windows, the doors and other valuables. He also added that other items affected include the ceiling and the APC flag which were pull down and turned into shreds, as well as his billboards were also destroyed.

Meanwhile security operatives were seen at the scene as the case was reported by his Aids at Uzuakoli police station.