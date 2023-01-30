Govt appointments based on nepotism, lack merit – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says appointments in government are skewed and lopsided based on nepotism and mediocrity with disregard for merit and competence. The former President made the statement in Abuja over the weekend while felicitating with the old students association of the Federal Government College, Kaduna, on its 50th anniversary.

He also said Nigeria is staring disunity in the face because many leaders are more concerned about their selfish interests than the survival and health of the nation. Obasanjo said the economic situation in the country has increased hardship, and insecurity, and affected the quality of leadership. He urged Nigerians to change the political outlook of the country by participating actively in the forthcoming elections.

He said, “In addition to the economic hardship is political mischief. Never have we been so politically divided along religious, ethnic and other fault lines and deliberately so. Appointments in government are skewed and lopsided on the basis of nepotism and mediocrity, and disregard for merit and competence. Elections are here and may compound the problem. “Political parties and politicians have now been emboldened to discard some of the things that were put in place to give all a sense of belonging. Exclusion is being taken as normal. Disunity stares us in the face and many of our leaders are more concerned about their selfish interests than the survival and health of our nation.

“Let me reiterate that the concerns being raised about the nature of the options before us in the presidential elections for instance are real and should not be trifled with. “Nigeria belongs to us all and no part of the country should be left in doubt about their place in this union on any basis whatsoever; ethnic, religious, language, region, culture or social standing.”