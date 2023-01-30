NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna services Tuesday after derailed train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of its Abuja-Kaduna services days after the suspension of operations along the route.

NRC Director of Operations, Niyi Alli in a statement on Monday, said the recommencement followed a train derailment at the Kubwa Station on Friday. “The Board and Management of The Nigerian Railway Corporation is pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) which was suspended on Friday 27th January 2023 due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa Station on the same date.

“Subsequently, AKTS will resume on Tuesday,” the statement read. The Corporation regretted the inconvenience experienced by passengers as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.

Train services have been suspended in parts of the country in the last one year after attacks. On March 28, 2022 terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train, killed some passengers and kidnapped others who later regain their freedom. Also, on January 7, 2023, passengers waiting to board a train in Edo State were abducted but freed days later.