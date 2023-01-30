Osinbajo meets EU Delegation in Abuja amid election plans

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with the European Union (EU) Chief Elections Observer, Barry Andrews and the Ambassador of the EU to Nigeria, Ms. Samuela Isopi at the State House, Abuja on January 30, 2023.

Last week, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, similarly met with the EU delegation led by Andrews.

The chief observer reportedly told Gbajabiamila that the EU mission was happy to be invited to observe the polls, just as it had done on “seven previous occasions”.

Andrews assured Gbajabiamila that the body had its work cut out and had a reliable data-collection methodology to give a report on the outcome of the polls.