FG backs US visa ban on Nigerians ‘undermining democracy’

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed expressed the Federal Government’s support for the plan. He spoke during a speech at the 20th Edition of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja, on Monday.

He asserted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government remains committed to ensuring free, fair and credible elections, adding that those who undermine the nation’s democracy must be sanctioned, and made to pay the penalty due their crime.

“As a government, we are proud to say that no administration, since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than ours. “No President, since 1999, has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and in deed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally-stipulated two terms,” the minister stated.

“Let those who undermine our democracy be sanctioned, and let them carry their own cross. As a government, we have no reason to worry because our hands are clean!” he added.

He further stressed that President Buhari has given unprecedented support to INEC by signing the Electoral Act 2022 into law and introducing other electoral innovations, and as such the nation’s democracy has been better solidified for the benefit of the Nigerian people.