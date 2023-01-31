NRC resumes Kaduna-Abuja train services

The management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has resumed train services on the Kaduna-Abuja route, four days after it suspended operations on the route.

The first train departed from the Kaduna-based Rigasa train station to Abuja at exactly 7 am on Tuesday morning with a few passengers. NRC on Friday suspended operations on the Kaduna-Abuja route following the derailment of an Abuja bound train that occurred at Kubwa in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the same day.

Some of the passengers who expressed happiness with the resumption of train services said the suspension disrupted their activities for the few days it lasted.

They however appealed to the management of NRC to put all the necessary measures in place to forestall a future occurrence of the train derailment or any other security breach.