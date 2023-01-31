‘We must never abuse people,’ Sultan cautions as Atiku campaigns in Sokoto

Amid ongoing campaigns ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has cautioned politicians against abusing or insulting one another.

The Sultan gave the charge on Tuesday when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, visited his palace amid plans to hold a campaign rally in the state. “Whatever you do with the fear of God, if you believe God gives and God takes, you will succeed and you will end well in this life. This life is a short stay here. We must work for the eternal life there,” he said.

“And in doing so, we must never insult people. We must never abuse people. We must never break relationships and friendships, no matter what political party we belong to. “It’s very important – God gives power to whom He wants at the time He wants, and He will take it away from you at the time He wants without even warning you.”

The religious leader stated that Nigerians across political divides must work together with all honesty and sincerity.

“We believe that when we are doing so with honesty and sincerity, we must fear God almighty. And I believe that’s the bottom line,” he said.