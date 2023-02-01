Ortom, Sanusi trade words over deadly Nasarawa air strike

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has tackled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Lamido Sanusi over the latter’s alleged attempt to blame the former for a recent air strike in Nasarawa that left several herdsmen dead.

Ortom spoke on Tuesday during the inauguration the Benue Sexual Assault Referral Centre, known as DOHAPITU Clinic, at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi, the state capital. According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Sanusi made comments in a recent video linking Ortom to the incident in Nasarawa.

The Benue governor reiterated that the source of incident is still a subject of investigation by relevant authorities. “In the video which to all intent and purpose, like others from similar sources, was aimed at profiling Governor Ortom before the Fulani race, the deposed Emir [of Kano] called on the Benue governor to learn from his brother governors on how to manage the diversity in his state, citing the governor of Plateau state as his model,” he said.

Ortom was quoted as saying he does not intend to join issues with the 14th Emir of Kano because of the sacredness with which he holds human lives. The governor however insisted that the anti-open grazing law which Sanusi reportedly made reference to in the video is a law that was validly passed by the Benue State House of Assembly which prescribed penalties against its violations.

He added that neither himself nor the Benue State Government has have the capacity to deploy a drone or any military assets in any part of the country.