Buhari re-echoes commitment to free, fair elections

Ahead of the 2023 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reiterated his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections this year. President Buhari gave the assurance when he received the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Dr Kunio Mikuriya who is in Nigeria for a Global Conference on Fragile Borders.

He underscored that in spite of the usual excitement and gamesmanship that accompanies campaigns, he will ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

The President further stated that Nigeria and her neighbors must place a higher premium on the effective policing of borders, underlining that the fragile nature of entry points into various countries simply enhances terrorism, economic sabotage, and illicit flow of arms.

Meanwhile, the Head of the WCO Dr Mikuriya, whose fourth visit it is to the country, has asked the Customs Services to go beyond mere revenue generation and delve into security.

He noted that the nation cannot effectively secure revenues without security at the borders.