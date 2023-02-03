Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal forward signs new contract

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract. The Brazil international, 21, joined from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer of 2019 and has made 111 appearances in all competitions.

He is an ever-present in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals, to help the Gunners go five points clear at the top of the table. “Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him,” said manager Mikel Arteta.

“Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values. “We’re now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come.”

Martinelli made eight appearances for the Brazil U23 side before making his senior debut in March 2022. He was part of the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making two appearances as the Selecao reached the quarter-finals.