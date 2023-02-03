Naira Swap: Buhari accuses banks of greed, inefficiency

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused banks of greed and inefficiency over the newly-designed naira notes, saying a further extension of the deadline won’t even help them.

He said this on Friday when the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors visited him at the State House in Abuja. “Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves,” Garba Shehu, presidential aide, quoted Buhari as saying, “even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away”.

The Nigerian leader told the APC governors, who visited following the hardships associated with the newly-designed notes and the attendant outcry, that he is aware of the situation.