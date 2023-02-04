Fernandez makes debut as Chelsea held by Fulham

British record signing Enzo Fernandez made his Chelsea debut but could not help his new side claim only their second win of 2023 as they were held by Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Argentina midfielder Fernandez completed a £107m move to the Blues from Benfica three days ago and Graham Potter opted to hand him an immediate start. He made a solid impression and almost enjoyed a dream debut when his curled effort flew just wide of the post in the second half.

Kai Havertz also went close before the break when his lobbed effort from Hakim Ziyech’s superb pass clipped the woodwork before the ball was cleared off the line, while debutant David Datro Fofana had a shot cleared off the line late on after showing great control to wrongfoot the goalkeeper. But overall Chelsea did not do enough to earn the win as they again struggled to create real goalscoring chances, finishing the game with just three shots on target.

Fulham fully deserved the point after a superb defensive display and move up to sixth in the table, three places and two points above Chelsea.