INEC conducts mock accreditation ahead of elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun a mock accreditation exercise across the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Commission, last week, noted the exercise would hold on February 4 to test the efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in preparation for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, added that the machines used for the mock exercise would be reconfigured in preparation for the main elections. It was observed on Saturday that the mock accreditation exercise began at Majidadi ‘A’ Registration Area in the Bauchi metropolis.

Electoral officers are allowed to use the participant’s facial recognition as an option for accreditation, if the BVAS machine fails to recognise their fingerprints. INEC officials are on the ground monitoring the mock exercise.