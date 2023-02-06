Jandor condoles former Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hajia Safuratu Abdul-Kareem on her husband’s death

The Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) commiserates with the former Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Hajia Safuratu AbdulKareem on the death of her husband.

Wing Commander Abdulkadir Balarabe Abdulkareem, the late husband of Hajia Abdulkareem who passed on to glory on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 was the Bobajiroro of Sibiri and Ekunpa Land in Lagos state.

JANDOR extolled the virtues of late Wing Commander Abdulkareem for his excellent statesmanship and exemplary leadership style especially his magnanimity and support for gender equality exemplified by his unflinching support for his amiable wife to fly the flag of the PDP as the deputy governorship candidate in the year 2003 and 2015. He condoles the Abdulkareem Family and the entire people of Sibiri and Ekunpa kingdom on the demise of the illustrious leader and wishes the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“As we mourn the exit of the quintessential gentleman Abdulkareem, I extend my condolences to you, your entire family, and the good people of Lagos state. I pray that God will comfort you all and grant him eternal rest, he said.