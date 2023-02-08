Domenico Tedesco is named as Belgium’s head coach

Former Schalke, Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco has been appointed Belgium head coach. The 37-year-old, who was born in Italy but also holds German citizenship, has signed a contract until after the 2024 European Championship.

He replaces Roberto Martinez, who stood down after six years in charge following Belgium’s group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar. “It is a great honour to be the new head coach of Belgium,” said Tedesco. “I’m really looking forward to the task and I’m extremely motivated. I had a very good feeling right from the first conversation.”

Tedesco’s first match in charge is a Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm on 24 March.