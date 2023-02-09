INEC Chairman meets University VCs, insists elections will hold as scheduled

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu insists the 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled and would be the best ever. He gave the assurance in a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities.

The INEC chief asked the Vice-Chancellors to do a proper background check to avoid enlisting staff affiliated with political parties or having any history of partisanship before forwarding their names to the commission for assistance in the elections.

The Commission also said it will embark on its own investigation of names forwarded by the universities for the purpose of the election.

Professor Yakubu allayed the fears of some of the vice-chancellors over insecurity while assuring that comprehensive security plans have been mapped out for the safety of all staff, media, youth corps members, and everyone who comes out to vote.

According to him, the number of registered voters (over 93 million) for the 2023 polls is larger than registered voters in Africa.