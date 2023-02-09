NMDPRA directs all petroleum retail outlet accept bank transfer and POS machines

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has frowned at some retail outlets for not accepting the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

This is contained in a statement signed by General Manager, Corporate Communications & Stakeholders Management, Kimchi Apollo. The Authority describe the situation as untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the Government in the transition to the new Naira.

The Authority therefore directs all petroleum retail outlets are to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers at this critical time. Adding that, the Authority and security agencies will be at retail outlets to ensure compliance with this directive saying any filling station found violating this directive will be duly sanctioned.

The Authority further reassure the general public of its commitment to ensure good quality service in the sale and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.