One killed in multiple accidents on Kara Bridge, motorists groan in gridlock

One person was confirmed killed on Thursday morning in multiple crashes on Kara Bridge outward the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. About seven vehicles including a container-laden truck were involved in the multiple accidents that have paralysed movement and left motorists and travellers on the ever-busy road stranded in nerve-racking gridlock.

Already, first responders including officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have arrived the scene. The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, said that a traffic hawker was killed in the unfortunate accidents, adding that emergency responders are still rescuing those injured.

Umar attributed the cause of the accidents to brakes failure by the truck whose driver rammed into the vehicles in front of him from behind.

Similarly, a spokesperson for LASEMA said that rescue efforts are ongoing at the scene of the accidents. The situation, coupled with the repair works ongoing on the narrowed road, has caused intense traffic along the axis with scores of motorists struggling to find their way out of Lagos.