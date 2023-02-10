Atiku in Kano promises to make state leading commercial centre

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that when elected, he will make Kano state a leading commercial centre in the country. Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Kano state on Thursday, Kano said his government will make agriculture”.

He said: “We are pleased to meet with you today and we cannot believe that you are so many and in thousands supporting PDP. We have known that Kano is PDP. We thank you for coming out in your numbers to support us. “Kano has always been the centre of commerce in Nigeria. When PDP returns to power, we will make sure that Kano becomes a leading commercial centre in the country.

“We shall open the boarders. We shall also ensure that Kano state is secured so that you can do your businesses without fear. “The people of Kano are also known for farming. So if you elect me, I will support the agricultural sector and improve on the business activities of the people. We will make Agriculture a priority.” Atiku also revealed what his government will do when elected, reinstating that he will set some funds aside for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment.

“We shall provide road infrastructure that will link Kano to all the neighbouring states. We will make sure that university lecturers are paid so that our children will continue to go to school. I have also pledge to set some funds aside for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment,” he said.