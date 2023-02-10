NBC sanctions 302 broadcast stations, fines 17

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned 302 broadcast stations for various infringements of the broadcast code. This was disclosed by the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Ilelah, during a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of 67 new radio and television stations. Ilelah, who reeled out NBC’s scorecard, noted that the nation currently has 740 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria. He, however, added that the commission fined 17 broadcast stations since the commencement of the 2023 presidential campaign in September.

According to him, NBC warned 196 stations; cautioned 69; queried 13; and referred nine stations to its headquarters across the country. However, the names of the erring TV and Radio stations were not disclosed. Also, Ilelah noted that 473 stations were issued licenses by the current administration. Among the achievements listed by Ilelah is the approval of the independence of NBC from any political interference in the exercise of its regulatory functions, particularly in regard to the issuance and withdrawal of broadcasting licenses by President Buhari.

According to him, this helped to a great extent in the reduction of violations by broadcasters unlike what was obtainable in the past. Commenting on Digital Switchover (DSO), the NBC DG said President Buhari has continued to support the digital switchover in spite of inherent implementation challenges. “The Commission is currently working on simultaneous delivery of Nigeria to the life-changing experience of digital broadcasting using SIMULCRYPT.