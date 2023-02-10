Women’s Champions League: Chelsea face Lyon & Arsenal draw Bayern Munich

Chelsea will face holders and eight-time winners Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League. Arsenal will play Bayern Munich, with the Women’s Super League sides unable to be drawn against each other after both won their groups.

Last year’s runners-up Barcelona play debutants Roma in the last eight while Paris St-Germain take on Wolfsburg. The quarter-final first legs take place on 21 and 22 March with the return fixtures a week later. Chelsea failed to progress from their Champions League group last year but had the best pool-stage record this season with 16 points from six matches.

Arsenal, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Wolfsburg last season, will face a Bayern side who were knocked out at the same stage in 2021-22 by PSG. European Championship winner Georgia Stanway will face a WSL side for the first time since the England midfielder moved to Bayern from Manchester City last year.

Quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Lyon v Chelsea

Roma v Barcelona

Paris St-Germain v Wolfsburg