Chrisland Schools await autopsy report as student dies during inter-house sport

The post is that of the father of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland International Schools, Whitney Adeniran. Mr Adeniran alleged that his daughter, Whitney died during the school’s inter-house sports activities on Thursday at the Agege Stadium.

He further alleged that the child left home hale and hearty when she was picked up from home that day, he claims that no one offered any explanation to the family particularly what remain mystery to them was that his wife was present at the stadium, but the school did not call her attention to the incident as at when it happened.

He said “To the biggest shock of my life by 1 pm in the afternoon, I got a call from my wife that she was informed that our daughter slumped at the inter-house sport and she was rushed to the clinic.

“My wife was at the venue even before the event started. She was never informed or called until they have conveyed our child out of the venue before they informed her. On arrival of my wife at the health center where they took my daughter. My daughter was lying dead with her lips black and her.”

“My question is what happened to my daughter at Agege stadium? As a father, I demand answers from Chrisland International High School. I am in deep pain and sorrow right now. If you are a father you will understand my pain. My daughter is highly loved by us,” he added.