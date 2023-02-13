Elections: No registered voters in 240 Polling Units, says INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 240 polling units across the country do not have any registered voters, which will impede conduct of the general elections in those locations.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure after a meeting with political parties held in Abuja on Monday. Yakubu recalled that the Commission had made efforts to redistribute voters to polling units in order to avoid the congestion that made voting cumbersome in many of them nationwide.

According to him, this requires the redistribution of voters to new polling units in proximate locations. “Where they are separated by distance, this must be done after consultation with the voters. This has been done by our state offices nationwide. However, there are 240 polling units without registered voters spread across 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “They range from one polling unit to 12 polling units in each state and the FCT, except Taraba and Imo States with 34 and 38 polling units, respectively.

“No new registrants chose the polling units and no voters indicated interest to transfer to them during the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), mainly for security reasons. This means that no elections will hold in these polling units,” he said.