DSS invites Fani-Kayode

The Department of State Services says the invitation to Femi Fani-Kayode was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to National Security. This is contained in a statement signed by the service public relations officer Dr. Peter Afunanya.

The Statement reels out that Chief Fani-Kayode faced a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter. Afterwards, the Service granted him administrative bail and directed that he makes routine returns to the Office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 till otherwise. The investigation, however, continues.

Meanwhile, political parties and their media managers are advised to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections. This is to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.