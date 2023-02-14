Police arrest Abuja Pastor over unlawful possession of firearm

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested Pastor Uche Aigbe of House on the Rock Cathedral in Abuja over the unlawful possession of firearm.

He was arrested alongside the Church Chief Security Officer and one Inspector Musa Audu, according to the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory, Josephine Adeh.

The cleric, in a viral video on Sunday, was seen brandishing an assault rifle during a church service. The police had launched a probe into the incident and subsequently announced the pastor’s arrest late Monday.

“The pastor whose message and demonstrations were tagged inciting by various media and social media users was arrested in the early hours of Monday 13th February 2023, alongside the Church Chief Security Officer and one Inspector Musa Audu, who was on duty on the said day and had unprofessionally released his rifle to the said pastor without permission or recourse to police authority.

“While discrete investigation has commenced, members of the public are urged to shun actions or utterances that is in breach of extant laws as the law is trite and all violators will be adequately sanctioned,” the police stated.