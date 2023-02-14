Whitney Adeniran: Jandor commiserate with the Adenirans, says her avoidable death is painful

Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has condole with the parents of Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old student of Chrisland International High School who died during the school’s inter-house sports competition last Thursday.

Jandor expressed his sadness and share the pains of Mr. & Mrs. Michael Adeniran, the parents of Whitney who have to cope with the excruciating experience of losing their beloved daughter in quite an avoidable circumstance.

Jandor prayed that God will comfort the Adenirans and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.