Amaechi absent as Tinubu, Shettima, APC Govs visit Wike

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and his running mate, Kashim Shettima Wednesday visited Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The APC flag bearer and his running mate were accompanied by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Governors Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Babjide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi). Others at the meeting include former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; among others.

However, a former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Tinubu had campaigned in the state before retiring to meet Wike at the Government House. Wike, a member of the G5 of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has not been in good terms with his party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The G5 is made up of five aggrieved governors of the PDP in southern Nigeria including Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). The five governor have been consistent in their demand that Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman as a precondition for them to support the presidential ambition of Atiku.