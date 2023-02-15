Fake EFCC Chairman arrested in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, arrested one Salman Umar Hudu, a 38-year-old indigene of Kano, at a hotel in Abuja, for falsely representing himself as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and other officers of the commission.

The suspect is said to have also obtained N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) from a person he convinced that he can ‘handle’ any matter with the EFCC.

According to an EFCC statement on Wednesday, the suspect has giving useful information and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.