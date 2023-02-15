Rivers people will vote for PDP, Tambuwal insists

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, says the people of Rivers State will vote overwhelmingly for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in next week’s election.

Tambuwal stated this on Wednesday when he and other PDP members paid a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State at his hometown in Sampou over the death of his father. Diri, who recently lost his father, had suspended the activities to celebrate the third anniversary of his administration.

The Sokoto governor and his Bauchi State counterpart were among other high-ranking members of the PDP who formed part of the delegation that visited Governor Diri. After signing the condolence register and sympathising with their colleague, they spoke to journalists on issues regarding the party’s presidential campaign in Rivers State.

Aside from the governors, others who paid a condolence visit to Diri included members of the PDP presidential team, heads of military formations in the state, traditional rulers from Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

Others in attendance were the representative of Nembe Divisional Council of Chiefs, members of the judiciary led by acting Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye, and permanent secretaries in the State Civil Service.