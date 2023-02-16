Emefiele directs 15 bank executives to make N200 notes available

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says he has met with 15 bank executives and directed them to make the old 200 naira notes available from Thursday (today). He made this known after attending a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the House of Representatives Special Ad Hoc Committee on Naira Redesign Policy, Cashless Policy, and Currency Swap on Thursday.

In a chat with State House Correspondents, Emefiele who described himself as a servant appealed to Nigerians to allow the policy to work because he believes it will bring advancement to the nation’s economy when the challenge of illicit financial flows and insecurity is resolved.

