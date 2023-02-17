APC releases timetable for Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Guber primaries, fix N50m as nomination fee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for the Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa governorship primaries and fixed the nomination fee form as N50m.

The governors of Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states will expire on January 14, 26, and February 13, 2024, respectively with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixing November 11, 2023, as Election Day in the three states.

In a notice on Friday, APC’s National Organising Secretary Sulaiman Argungu said delegate forms would be sold between January 30 and February 1, 2023.