Lagos PDP leadership condemns anti-party campaign by some members

…affirms unalloyed support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to win as President of Nigeria

The attention of the leadership of the Lagos People’s Democratic Party – PDP have been drawn to a video circulating on the social media where a purported member of the PDP was soliciting votes for another party’s candidate for the President. We condemned this act in it’s totality and we distance our party from such because it does not reflect the position of our party and we believe it’s a malignant of our Gubernatorial Candidates Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran – Jandor efforts which is aimed towards winning Lagos State for our Presidential Candidate and our Party.

This every four-four years failed politicians have been on rampage lately, flooding Abuja with evil allegations against our Governorship Candidate, just to warm themselves into the hearts of our party Leaders in abuja, solely to control election logistics and sink it as usual. A thorough investigation is being carried out to get to the roots and cause of such anti-party behaviour and those found wanting would be penalized in line with the constitution of our party.

We are also using this medium to warn that erring party members to desist from any act that could put our Presidential Candidate at a disadvantage at the poll. The mission to rescue, recover and reset Nigeria is a common cause and everyone must align their efforts to ensure that PDP is victorious in Nigeria and Lagos state in particular.

The leadership of the Party in Lagos state and our amiable gubernatorial candidate are solidly behind ensuring victory for our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa to lead the nation out of the current conundrum that the ruling APC has put the country.