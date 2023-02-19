Naira Redesign: APC Chairman holds emergency meeting with members of Progressive Governors Forum

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is holding an emergency meeting with state governors on the party’s platform.

Earlier, it was not totally clear what the agenda for the meeting was today, however, it was learnt that the development might not be unconnected with the growing friction between President Muhammadu Buhari, and some aggrieved governors over the naira redesign policy, which has subjected Nigerians to untold hardship in the last few weeks.

Further affirming the speculation, Senator Adamu in his opening remark stated that recent developments necessitated the need for the invitation he extended to the APC governors. The party chairman emphasized that the essence of the meeting is not to sit in judgment against anyone with regards to happenings in the country even as it affects the ruling party.

“I thought the best thing to do is to get all those who are holding forth in their respective positions and who were elected on the platform of the party to get together and have some interaction so that we can have a better or a better understanding of what situation we are in,” Senator Adamu stated.