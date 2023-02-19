Osinbajo commissions Mother-Child Hospital in Ikenne, meets with APC members

This is why, according to him, the Federal Government is collaborating with States and development partners so that for instance “no young person should go through the needless frustration of joblessness.”

The Vice President spoke yesterday at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State, where he commissioned two FG human capital development projects: the 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital and the Skills Acquisition Centre. Also, preparatory to this week’s National elections, and next month’s State elections, the Vice President, accompanied by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, also visited members of the All Progressives Congress in Ikenne LGA, Ogun State.

The VP interacted with leaders and members of the APC in Ward 1 of the Ikenne Local Government. Party leaders in Ikenne who received the Vice President include APC Ward 1 Chairman, Hon. Segun Awomuti; party leader, Hon Kayode Shodiyan; the Vice Chairman of the Ikenne Local Government Council, Madam Bolanle Fakoya and other party stalwarts including Hon. Rotimi Onajole. Revd. Emmanuel Adebajo also accompanied the VP to the meeting.

Speaking in Iperu at the commissioning, the VP said the Federal Government has ensured that “we provide, in collaboration with State Governments, places for the development of human capital. These include technology hubs and Skills Acquisition Centers.” According to Prof. Osinbajo, “in the last few years, our government has also taken several steps to improve the quality of life of our citizens. We have increased access to education, promoted sustainable agriculture, and improved infrastructure. Our objective is to provide opportunities for young people to have well-paying jobs.”

The VP further stated that the projects commissioned “symbolised the tremendous progress the Federal Government has made in achieving the SDGs and, in that process, promoting the health and welfare of our people.”