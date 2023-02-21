Javi Gracia: Leeds United set to name ex-Watford boss as manager

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia is set to be named the manager of Leeds United, ending the club’s search for Jesse Marsch’s successor. Marsch was sacked on 6 February but the Whites have faced several setbacks in their hunt for his replacement.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019, before managing Valencia and Al Sadd in Qatar. Leeds are 19th in the Premier League and face bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

Under-21 boss Michael Skubala has been in interim charge since Marsch’s sacking despite club owner Andrea Radrizzani initially promising a quick appointment. An approach for Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola was blocked, while Feyenoord’s Arne Slot ruled himself out.

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder fell out of contention after a negative reaction from many fans, and Carlos Corberan – who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds – signed a new contract at West Brom.