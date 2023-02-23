2023 Elections: Buhari urges candidates to accept outcome, respect voters’ choices

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday called on candidates of political parties to accept the outcome of the 2023 general elections. Nigerians will go to the poll on Saturday, February 25 to choose a new President and members of the National Assembly. Thereafter, the Governorship/States House of Assembly polls would hold on March 11.

To avoid possible electoral violence and bloodshed, the President asked the respective candidates to respect the choices of the electorates, reminding the political class and their supporters that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the agency empowered by law to announce the results. He made the call while witnessing the signing of the Second Peace Accord for the 2023 Presidential elections at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

“Let me remind all Nigerians not for the first time that this is the only country we have, and we must do everything to keep it safe, united and peaceful,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina. “Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems. “I once again ask the candidates to abide by the spirit and letter of the Accord they have signed today.

“There should be no riots or acts of violence after the announcement of the election results. All grievances, personal or institutional, should be channeled to the relevant courts,” he said.