2023 Elections: Diplomatic Missions call for peaceful, credible polls

The Diplomatic Missions of the United States, Australia, Japan, Norway, Canada, and the United Kingdom in Nigeria have called on officials, including law enforcement authorities to ensure a safe and conducive environment ahead of the general elections.

The Diplomatic Missions made the call in a statement on Thursday, urging law enforcement authorities to remain neutral and respond in a proportionate manner to any election-related incidents.

“We call on parties to respect electoral laws and institutions and take a firm stand against violence and hate speech by their supporters. We ask the security services in Nigeria to do their utmost to protect that process and prevent and deter attacks against INEC facilities, materials, and personnel,” they said.

While welcoming the signing of the second Peace Accord by the candidates of parties competing in the upcoming presidential election, the Diplomatic Missions said they are fully committed to supporting all efforts that will ensure the Nigerian people decide who wins the election.