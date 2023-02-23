Gunmen murder Labour Party Senatorial Candidate in Enugu

Gunmen have murdered Labour Party (LP)’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East Oyibo Chukwu and his personal assistant. The Enugu Police Command spokesman Daniel Ndukwu confirmed the development in an early Thursday statement.

He said the incident happened Wednesday when the assailants on a Hilux vehicle, attacked and set ablaze Chukwu’s campaign vehicle.

The spokesman said they “attacked and set ablaze the campaign vehicle of the Labour Party, at Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw Enugu, burning to death the Party’s Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu (male) and his Personal Assistant (male) with him in the vehicle.

“However, the miscreants were repelled by security operatives while attempting to also attack the convoy of the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at Eke, Agbani, Nkanu West LGA.”