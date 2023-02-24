2023 Elections: Ensure Nigerians vote freely, PSC charges police operatives

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has charged police operatives to ensure Nigerians vote freely in Saturday’s general elections. PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Friday said the success of the 2023 general polls depends largely on the commitment of the police and other security agencies on election duty.

The Commission also charged the security Agencies to ensure that Nigerians can freely vote and that their votes count. The PSC also asked security operatives to exhibit the highest level of patriotism in ensuring that Nigerian voters, voting materials and the atmosphere for elections are secured and safe for the elections.

“The PSC believes that the success of the 2023 general elections depends largely on the commitment of the police and other security agencies on election duty. The Commission calls for inter-agency collaboration and synergy so that there will be visible unity in the conduct of the security agencies.

“Meanwhile the commission’s monitors have arrived at their duty posts across the nation and have been part of all the pre-election activities in the states. They will also participate in both the security control room activities and the civil society situation rooms,” the statement read in part.

The statement said the PSC Chairperson, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, urged Commission’s Monitors to ensure that they exhibit a high sense of professionalism in their conduct and avoid compromising on standards set for them in any way. She was quoted to have said that the Commission will decisively punish any staff who involves him/herself in any negative act.