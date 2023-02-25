[2023 Elections] Lagos Violence: Several arrests have been made, say police

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, has disclosed that several arrests have been made regarding electoral violence recorded in some parts of the state on Saturday. The Commissioner made the disclosure on Saturday while speaking with journalists on the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

“I can confirm that several arrests have been made but at this moment it is still an ongoing process. So, I cannot conclusively say this is the number of Polling Units violence was recorded, but at the end of the day we will do a post-election evaluation and come up with specifics,” CP Owohunwa said.

However, the Lagos police chief said the instances of violence were isolated, noting that the polls were mostly peaceful in the state. “It was an admixture of very peaceful conduct in most parts, but we also recorded isolated instances of thuggery. Like I said earlier, we anticipated them and we have multiple teams to respond in the fastest manner.

“We were able to stabilize the situation and rescue the INEC officials,” he added.