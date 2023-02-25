2023 Elections: Police release hotlines to report misconduct against personnel

The Nigeria Police Force have released hotlines for Nigerians to report cases of misconduct against its personnel during the 2023 general elections and beyond. 87.2 million Nigerians are expected to participate in the Presidential/National Assembly elections. No fewer than 4,241 contenders are slugging it out at the polls for the only 470 federal elective offices on the ballot.

With the world’s focus on Africa’s most populous nation, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the international community of his administration’s commitment to bequeath a legacy of free, fair and credible polls. Despite the assurance, there have been some fears of human rights violations by security agencies. As the lead agency in internal security, the police seem to leave no stone unturned in enhancing the nation’s democratic process.

On its Twitter handle on Saturday, the Force urged Nigerians to report any issue of misconduct against its operatives participating in the polls and beyond. “Don’t be silent, report police misconduct during the elections and beyond,” Police Complaint Unit, an arm of the Nigeria Police tweeted on Saturday.

“Call Complaints Response Unit (CRU) on 08057000001/08057000002, Police Service Commission (PSC) on 07034072677/07034072676, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on 08006472428/6472.”