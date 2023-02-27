BREAKING: Peter Obi wins Bola Tinubu’s State, Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has defeated his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in Lagos State. Obi polled 582,454 votes to trounce the former Lagos State governor who scored 572,606 votes.

Lagos is the base of who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. Obi also defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso polled 8,442 while Atiku polled 75,750. The accredited votes in the state are 1,347,452, the total valid votes are 1,271,451, rejected votes 64,278 while the total votes cast 1,335,729.

Of the 87, 209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected nationwide for the election, 6,214,970 PVCs were collected in Lagos. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.