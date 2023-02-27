Jandor condemns attacks on Igbo in Lagos, says APC should see it loss as votes of no confidence

Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has condemn the reported cases of attacks on the Igbos and non-Yoruba speaking residents in the state by suspected APC sponsored thugs because of the outcome of the presidential election in the state.

Dr. Adediran decried the inhuman treatment meted on the electorates in some Local Government Areas of the states predominantly populated by the non-Yoruba residents. He lampooned, the State Governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu for failing to play his role as the Chief Security Officer of the state by condemning the attacks and beef up security around the areas the attack is happening.

Jandor who had earlier paid a visit and extend support to Mrs. Bina Jennifer Efidi, one of the victims of the attack in Surulere area of the state who was wounded by suspected thugs loyal to the ruling APC at her polling unit during the presidential and National Assembly election on Saturday.

He condole with the people who have been attacked and who suffered loss of property in the fracas and called on the good people of the state to continue to keep the peace and remain resolute on their readiness to change the government in the state through their voting in the March 11 Guber Election.