BREAKING: Atiku Campaign asks INEC to cancel collated results, declare election inconclusive

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel all collated results so far and declare the election inconclusive. A spokesman for the campaign, Daniel Bwala disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The campaign demands that INEC:

“Suspend national collation immediately and address the complaints raised by parties relating to BVAS bypass and electronic transmission of results.

“Set a date for the conduct of elections in the affected places and ensure results are uploaded as contained in the guidelines. The said elections must be free and fair and BVAS used accordingly.

“Cancel all the collated and announced results so far until such a time when all the results collated at the polling units alone be uploaded to INEC server, same ONLY NE ANNOUNCED, duplicate copies of which all party agents have for transparency sake.

“Declare this election inconclusive and set a date for conduct of elections that addresses areas where BVAS was not used and where violence occurred which suppress the voting rights of the people.”