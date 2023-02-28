Day 3: Collation of results to resume Tuesday 11am

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ended the collation of results for the 2023 presidential election at the International Conference Centre in Abuja for the second day. Monday’s collation ended a few minutes past 10 pm and is scheduled to resume by 11 am on Tuesday.

The INEC National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu adjourned the collation to enable the state collation officers for the presidential election (SCOPs) in the remaining states. Already, results have been released for about 13 states with the top parties sharing the wins. For Kwara, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 263,572 votes followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 136,909 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) polled 31,166 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 3,141 votes. In Osun, the APC polled 343,945, LP 23,283, NNPP 713, and PDP 354,366. For Ondo, the APC polled 369,924, LP – 44,405, NNPP 930, and PDP 115,463.

Results for Gombe and Yobe states were also announced. Atiku won both states. Likewise, Obi won Enugu while Tinubu won Ogun.

Mahmood also said the collation of presidential election results will be done at four levels — first at the 8,889 wards, then at the 774 local government areas, then the SCOPs at the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory will submit the votes per candidate in Abuja.

The electoral chief said the collation centre will be open all day and all night with short breaks. He also cautioned political parties to only draw their figures from INEC. “I appeal to all political parties and media organisations to draw their figures only from the official results released by the commission as the only body constitutionally responsible for releasing official election figures,” Yakubu emphasised.